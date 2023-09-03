ESPN Analyst on Why He Expects a Monster Year from Lawrence

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently joined The Rich Eisen Show.

Eisen asked Orlovsky to name the quarterback who will make the biggest leap in the NFL this season.

Orlovsky didn’t struggle with his response, quickly pointing to former Clemson quarterback and current Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence.

“Trevor Lawrence, and it’s a pretty easy answer for me, Trevor Lawrence,” said Orlovsky, who played 12 years in the league with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence made major strides in his second NFL season last year, earning Pro Bowl honors after completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Lawrence really turned it on in the second half of last season. After throwing for only 10 touchdowns with six interceptions over the first eight games of the regular season, he passed for 15 touchdowns with only two picks over the final nine games of the regular season.

Orlovsky gave three reasons why he sees Lawrence taking another huge step forward in his third NFL campaign.

“Threefold – one, because of what he did at the back half of last season. … That last half, Trevor was so good, and that was mainly because of the way that they coached that (mental fear of making mistakes) out of Trevor,” Orlovsky said. “Two, Calvin Ridley is Calvin Ridley. Calvin Ridley’s going to remind everybody why he was trending to a top-five wide receiver. … And then three, I think this offense is going to be really, really dynamic when it comes to being able to run the football with Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne, and that obviously is going to get such favorable situations passing wise for Trevor, and I think he’s going to play really big-time football.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!