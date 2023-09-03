ESPN GameDay Analysts in Agreement on Clemson-Duke Outcome

These ESPN analysts are all in agreement when it comes to the outcome they envision for Clemson’s Labor Day night showdown against Duke.

During College GameDay on Saturday, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked the ninth-ranked Tigers to beat the Blue Devils on the road.

Desmond Howard: “Clemson’s this team that no one’s really talking a lot about because Florida State is like the new toy everyone’s talking about. I think Clemson’s going to be on a mission this season, and it starts Monday night against Duke. I’m going Tigers.”

Pat McAfee: “Will Shipley’s back – you and me are on the same page – Cade Klubnik I think is going to do much better than he has done in the past. New offensive coordinator. I like Clemson a lot.”

Lee Corso: (Picked Clemson)

Kirk Herbstreit: “I’ll tell you what, Duke with Mike Elko last year, there’s reason to be excited about what they can do. And Riley Leonard, their quarterback, is the real deal. But I’m with Des, I think Clemson’s going to play with a chip on their shoulder. Everyone’s talking about Cade Klubnik and Garrett Riley and the offense being better. They still play defense at Clemson. I think the defense will be the difference.”

The Clemson-Duke game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff Monday night on ESPN.

