Former Clemson QB Shines in Stellar Oregon State Debut

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei shined in his stellar Oregon State debut on Sunday.

Uiagalelei accounted for five total touchdowns while leading the Beavers to a 42-17, season-opening win over San Jose State at the Spartans’ CEFCU Stadium.

In his first game as a Beaver after transferring from Clemson, Uiagalelei completed 20 of 25 passes for 239 yards and three passing touchdowns with no interceptions. The former five-star prospect from California added two more scores on the ground.

It marked his second career game with five touchdowns. The other came in Clemson’s double-overtime win at Wake Forest last September, when Uiagalelei threw for five scores.

Uiagalelei got the scoring started for Oregon State on Sunday with a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the opening quarter to cap the Beavers’ first possession. After throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Velling in the second quarter, Uiagalelei plunged in from 1 yard out for another rushing score in the waning seconds of the first half.

In the second half, Uiagalelei threw a rope to wide receiver Jeremiah Noga for a 31-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Uiagalelei’s fifth and final touchdown came in the fourth quarter when he fired a strike to wide receiver Anthony Gould for a 28-yard score.

Uiagalelei will make his home debut at Oregon State when the Beavers host UC Davis on Saturday, Sept. 9.

You can check out highlights from his impressive performance at San Jose State below:

DJU FOR SIX 💥 DJ Uiagalelei has his first TD for Oregon State! pic.twitter.com/LUZPOp15aI — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 3, 2023

DJ takes it in himself 😤 pic.twitter.com/F6IrPYT4Wx — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 3, 2023

first TD of the season ✔️

first TD as a Beav ✔️ pic.twitter.com/FftgFwpBCa — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 3, 2023

the go to guy at tight end: @JackVelling 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/BBzR9cxClU — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 3, 2023

five for six (again)‼️ 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/HkVAp4fFpA — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 3, 2023

DJ Uiagalelei in his first half at Oregon State: 🔸 9/11

🔸 107 passing yards

🔸 1 passing TD

🔸 2 rushing TD 📷: @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/ug4Ff9uY60 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 3, 2023

This Oregon St. OL is SERIOUS💪 DJ Uiagalelei flexing his strong arm🚀pic.twitter.com/0IEwTUqFrt — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2023

🏈Another one for Oregon State, what a pass by QB DJ Uiagalelei!🏈 #OregonState pic.twitter.com/HOFxx6PlgL — NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) September 3, 2023

