Former Clemson RB Has Career Day

September 3, 2023

A former Clemson running back shined in his team’s season opener Saturday.

Chez Mellusi rushed for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, helping lead No. 19 Wisconsin to a 38-17 victory over Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Mellusi scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to start the scoring in the game, then later had an 89-yard touchdown run that gave the Badgers a 21-10 lead in the third quarter.

Mellusi is in his third year as a Badger. He transferred to Wisconsin ahead of the 2021 season after playing at Clemson from 2019-20.

The former four-star prospect from Florida recorded 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown over 21 career games in his two years as a Tiger.

