Former Clemson RB Has Career Day

A former Clemson running back shined in his team’s season opener Saturday.
Chez Mellusi rushed for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, helping lead No. 19 Wisconsin to a 38-17 victory over Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Mellusi scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to start the scoring in the game, then later had an 89-yard touchdown run that gave the Badgers a 21-10 lead in the third quarter.
Mellusi is in his third year as a Badger. He transferred to Wisconsin ahead of the 2021 season after playing at Clemson from 2019-20.
The former four-star prospect from Florida recorded 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown over 21 career games in his two years as a Tiger.
Can you believe this?! 😱@chez_mellusi with an incredible 89-yard TD for @BadgerFootball. 🤯
📺: FS1/@CFBonFox pic.twitter.com/gmFNZzzylc
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 2, 2023
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!