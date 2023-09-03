Former Tiger Impresses in Big League Debut

A former Clemson pitcher impressed in his first big league action Sunday.

Former Tiger righthander Carson Spiers made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds as their starting pitcher against the Chicago Cubs in Cincy, going 4.0 innings while allowing five hits, three runs and two walks with seven strikeouts.

The performance was particularly impressive considering Spiers went from Double-A on Thursday to pitching in a big league game just three days later — and in a huge series with playoff implications.

Spiers played at every level of the Reds’ organization in the minor leagues between 2021-23. In 2023 with the Reds’ AA affiliate (Chattanooga), he is 8-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 83.0 innings pitched over 28 appearances (nine starts). In 316.1 innings pitched over 80 appearances (52 starts) in his minor league career, he is 20-13 with one save, a 4.27 ERA and 341 strikeouts.

In his Clemson career (2017-20), Spiers had a 7-7 record, 19 saves, a 2.47 ERA, .180 opponents’ batting average and 103 strikeouts against 38 walks in 109.1 innings pitched over 71 relief appearances, as he never started a game in a Tiger uniform. His 5.76 hits-per-nine-innings-pitched mark (third), 19 saves (tied for third) and 2.47 ERA are all top-10 career marks in the Tiger recordbook.

Check out some of the buzz about Spiers’ big league debut:

Carson Spiers faced one of the toughest tasks any Reds pitcher has faced this year. Getting called up from Double-A for your major league debut in a crucial series. The final line won't look stellar, but Spiers has impressed in a tough spot. He's making really big pitches. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 3, 2023

Reds pitchers with 7+ K in their MLB debuts since 1901: Carson Spiers (7)

Hunter Greene (7)

Jackson Stephens (8)

Cody Reed (9)

John Lamb (7)

Johnny Cueto (10)

Rob Bell (9)

Mo Sanford (8)

Jeff Russell (7)

Gary Nolan (8) Spiers is the only one to do it in 4 innings or fewer. — Matt Wilkes (@_MattWilkes) September 3, 2023

From Double-A on Thursday to pitching on a big league mound a few days later.. Congrats on making your debut, @carson_spiers! pic.twitter.com/MAZXmeHs0u — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 3, 2023

Carson Spiers earns the first strikeout of his MLB career with a 95 MPH fastball ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/61OXOkv0i0 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) September 3, 2023

Carson Spiers' parents were LOVING their son's 7th strikeout of the day! pic.twitter.com/mZeQi4wqke — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) September 3, 2023

"As a kid, as a player, you dream of that moment, and it's special." Prior to his MLB debut against the Cubs, Carson Spiers describes his call-up to the big leagues. pic.twitter.com/nmCj4Pmw5J — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) September 3, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

