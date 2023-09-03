Potential spotlight stealers for Tigers in opener

The Clemson Tigers open their season on the road with a trip to take on the Duke Blue Devils Monday night. With the game just a day away, it’s still all speculation for the product we’ll see on the field.

That said, there’s at least one player on each side of the ball for the Tigers that will be one to watch for fans. Here’s the pair of Clemson players that can take the spotlight in the first game of 2023.

TE Jake Briningstool

I’m on record saying Briningstool is my pet cat for this season. He’s a big body for quarterback Cade Klubnik and the talk about him finally being ‘the guy’ after Davis Allen adds to this.

In Garrett Riley’s offense, he should be lethal over the middle of the field with his 6-foot-6 frame. Everyone knows about the talent that the Tigers have at running back and wide receiver, so Briningstool may run free as a matchup nightmare against Duke.

He scored four touchdowns last year, but Briningstool will be a player the offense schemes around, not just a secondary option in 2023.

EDGE T.J. Parker

There’s a long list of players on Wes Goodwin’s defense to watch, and you’d be right to name about 20 players but I’m going with the freshman here. From the first day of fall camp open to media, T.J. Parker flashed as an elite tslent.

He’s a mini Xavier Thomas in his build, and if he’s anything like him as a freshman, it’ll be trouble for the Blue Devils. With Thomas and Justin Mascoll leading the way on the edge, Parker can be the jolt off the sideline in the Clemson pass rush.

These are just two players who can make a splash in the opener, and it’ll be interesting to watch all the young talent take the spotlight for the Tigers in Wallace Wade Stadium.