Shipley Excited to Compete in Home State

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers’ players are very familiar with North Carolina schools, but none more than star running back Will Shipley. Growing up and playing at Weddington High School, he was in the thick of the Carolina culture.

Opening this season, Shipley gets to play in his home state just a couple hours from where he grew up. The Duke Blue Devils present a tough challenge for the Tigers, and Shipley is amazed that he gets to take on all the schools in his home state.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s a childhood dream,” Shipley said. “You grow up watching those teams compete, especially NC State with my whole family and kind of going there. UNC, Duke, I mean it’s unbelievable to be able to compete against all them. It’s where I grew up so I think everybody would feel special, some type of way about it and I definitely do.”

Wake Forest rounds out the quartet of N.C. schools and Clemson will clash with each of them during the 2023 season. Shipley says he’s blessed to have this chance, and his connection with his family and hometown plays heavily into how important this is for him.

On top of the home state experience, Shipley is a competitor as everyone knows, regardless of the opponent. After a full offseason off, he’s been counting down the days to go against someone not wearing Tiger orange.

“Excitement’s at an all-time high,” Shipley said. “You know anytime you get to get started with the season and just competing against somebody else…we’ve only been going good on good here at Clemson which has been great for us. No doubt, but to get out there and just to see some other faces and to really just go out there and do our thing. There’s no holding back when you’re playing someone else.”

All of this emotion will reach its maximum Monday night, when Shipley and Clemson enter Wallace Wade Stadium to take on the Blue Devils. The Tigers’ season opener kicks off at 8 p.m., televised on ESPN.

