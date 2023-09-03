Watch Uiagalelei's First TD for Oregon State

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is making his Oregon State debut today in the Beavers’ season opener against San Jose State at the Spartans’ CEFCU Stadium.

Uiagalelei found the end zone to finish off his first-ever drive as a Beaver, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Oregon State a 7-0 lead with a little less than six minutes left in the first quarter.

The touchdown capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive that took 6:19.

During his first possession at Oregon State, Uiagalelei went 3-of-3 passing for 33 yards while also rushing three times for 14 yards and the score.

Check out the Clemson transfer’s first touchdown at Oregon State below:

DJU FOR SIX 💥 DJ Uiagalelei has his first TD for Oregon State! pic.twitter.com/LUZPOp15aI — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 3, 2023

DJ takes it in himself 😤 pic.twitter.com/F6IrPYT4Wx — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 3, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!