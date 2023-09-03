What We Learned from ACC Opponents on Opening Saturday

The first weekend of college football is coming to a close and the only two ACC teams yet to play are the favorites in Clemson and Florida State. While those two are in the spotlight, there was still a lot to see Saturday.

Looking into the future for the Tigers, there was some strong performances from opponents Clemson will see in the next few months. After the first big Saturday of the year, here’s what the Tigers may have seen about their upcoming slate.

-Everyone knows North Carolina can score at will with Drake Maye, but the defense was the impressive part of the win over South Carolina. A whopping nine sacks for the Tar Heels made it a nightmare for the Gamecocks. Seminole transfer Amari Gainer had two sacks, and that’s another name the Tigers should be ready for in November.

-Syracuse played Colgate, so it’s hard to judge much of anything but the Orange were dominant in a 65-point shutout. Dino Babers had his team ready to play and quarterback Garrett Shrader was sharp.

-Wake Forest looks entirely different without Sam Hartman, but the Demon Deacons still scored in bunches against Elon. Jahmal Banks started his year strong with a 100-yard game after scoring nine touchdowns in 2022.

-Payton Wilson is still playing for NC State and he had a double-digit tackle day in the Wolfpack’s 24-14 win over UConn. Brennan Armstrong made a solid debut after a sour final year at Virginia, amassing nearly 300 scrimmage yards and rushing for two touchdowns. NC State was solid in the victory, taking care of the ball and controlling the game, something the Tigers will have to disrupt when they meet.

