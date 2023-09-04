Clemson Commit Ties National Record

Clemson’s 2024 class features a player who is on the brink of a huge milestone. Kicker Nolan Hauser committed to the Tigers back in November 2022, and he’s tied a national record in his senior season.

In the history of tracking high school football stats, the record for career made field goals is 56. During a win against Dutch Fork, Hauser made two field goals and tied the record three games into his final high school season.

Hough High School All-American Nolan Hauser kicked two fields goals Friday at reigning SC 5A state champion Dutch Fork to tie the national high school career record at 56. Hough beat Dutch Fork 20-17. Hauser has committed to Clemson. Below is the record-tying attempt. 📽️ Scott… pic.twitter.com/uyyVCymeGK — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) September 2, 2023

Hauser was named to the MaxPreps preseason All-American team and he has seven more games to break the record plus potential postseason games. I’ll go out on a limb and say he’ll break that record and he has the first opportunity to do so against North Mecklenburg High on School Sept. 14.

While he’s approaching records at Hough, he’s been a recruiter for Clemson alongside the fellow commits and he’s excited to join the Tigers after multiple visits. His family also has a deep Clemson lineage with both parents playing sports at the school while his older sister is on the women’s soccer team. As his college career approaches, Hauser will cement his place in high school football history.