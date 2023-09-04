Clemson Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener

At long last, Clemson’s 2023 season is finally almost here.

The ninth-ranked Tigers are set to kick off their campaign at Duke on Monday night, and ahead of the showdown in Durham, Clemson Football released a hype video to get you ready for the matchup with the Blue Devils (8 p.m., ESPN).

Check it out below:

The preparation started long ago. Let's have some fun 🐅 pic.twitter.com/1W5ZbC416S — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 3, 2023

