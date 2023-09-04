Clemson Softball Announces 2023 Fall Schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson softball program and head coach John Rittman announced the 2023 fall exhibition schedule on Monday.

After finishing the 2023 season ranked No. 9 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Associate (NFCA) and making their second super regional appearance, the Tigers return to action at McWhorter Stadium beginning September 30 at noon, when they take on Chipola in a doubleheader.

The fall schedule includes seven total dates set throughout September and October. Six of the dates will be 10-inning scrimmages with one doubleheader planned. All of the dates will be hosted at McWhorter Stadium and will be free and open to the public.

The full schedule can be found below and is subject to change. For an up-to-date schedule, including details on times and opponents, please visit the softball schedule page on ClemsonTigers.com.

Sept. 30 – Chipola (Doubleheader)

Oct. 6 – Anderson (10 innings)

Oct.10 – Queens University (10 innings)

Oct. 12 – Erskine (10 innings)

Oct. 20 – North Greenville (10 innings)

Oct. 26 – Limestone (10 innings)

Oct. 27 – Wingate (10 innings)

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications