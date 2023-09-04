Clemson without defensive lineman in opener at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. —Clemson released its availability report ahead of the season opener against the Duke Blue Devils. The Tigers will be without a key defensive lineman at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Defensive tackle Tre Williams is out with a shoulder injury for Clemson, putting more weight on freshman Peter Woods.

Tyler Venables did not travel as expected with the hip injury that will keep him out indefinitely. Everyone else is here as expected on the Tigers travel roster, with an abundance of true freshmen making the trip. 15 are here suiting up for Clemson in their first year.

