Duke QB on Clemson: ‘They’re just another team’

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard joined Gramlich & Mac Lain with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain to preview tonight’s game between the Blue Devils and ninth-ranked Tigers in Durham.

Leonard was asked about Duke’s mindset entering a matchup that takes center stage with the world watching as the Tigers come to town for the only college football game of the day.

“One, it’s an opportunity. It’s less of a challenge, more of an opportunity. That’s kind of been our mindset,” Leonard said.

“And you know, everybody comes out and says, ‘Hey, what’s it like to be able to play a team like Clemson,’ and this and that. At the end of the day, they’re just another team. They’re coming to Durham, so we think that we have the home field advantage. We’re gonna get out there and play them like we would anybody else. I think we’ve been in these bright light situations before, so we know how to handle this. And like I said, it’s just an opportunity. We’ve got nothing to lose, so we’re gonna go out there and play our heart out.”

Leonard enters 2023 following his first season as the Blue Devils’ starting signal-caller in 2022, when he completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 699 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Leonard and the Blue Devils are set to take on the Tigers at 8 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

