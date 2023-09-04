ESPN Analyst on What He’s ‘Most Excited to See’ in Clemson-Duke Game

Clemson and Duke are set to open their respective 2023 seasons tonight in Durham.

The ninth-ranked Tigers (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022) are coming off their seventh ACC title in the last eight years, while the Blue Devils finished 9-4 (5-3 ACC) last season in its first year under head coach Mike Elko – the program’s first nine-win campaign since 2014.

Ahead of tonight’s game, ESPN analyst Sam Acho discussed why Dabo Swinney’s team should be prepared for a tough Week 1 matchup with Duke.

“You talk about resume games… I think Duke is going to be ready,” Acho said. “So Clemson, the danger is overlooking a team like Duke. Now it’s great to hear from a coach like Dabo say hey, I’m not overlooking that, I’m looking at the history, I know what it takes to win, and so it’s going to be a challenging environment.”

Acho, the former University of Texas and longtime NFL linebacker, also weighed in on what he’s most looking forward to seeing when the Tigers and Blue Devils kick off tonight’s opener at Wallace Wade Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN).

“What I’m most excited to see is offensively, what does the quarterback and new coordinator situation look like?” Acho said. “Cade Klubnik is going into his second year, first year as a full-time starter. But now you have Garrett Riley who came over from TCU, the same TCU team that went to the College Football Playoff and played in the national championship, the same Riley name whose brother (Lincoln) is the head coach at USC. So, he’s got the pedigree and the last name when it comes to college football excellence. What will it look like with Cade Klubnik at quarterback, Will Shipley at running back and some new weapons on the outside?”

