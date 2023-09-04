Peach State DB Target Feeling the Love from Clemson

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a Peach State standout who was among the first cornerback prospects in the 2025 class to receive an offer from Clemson.

Milton (Ga.) High School’s Dylan Lewis got that big offer from the Tigers back in early June, and it’s one of two dozen total offers that the 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior has collected.

As a sought-after recruit, the recruiting process was initially a bit overwhelming for Lewis at the beginning of last month, when college coaches across the country were allowed to start reaching out to him and other class of 2025 prospects. But he has nonetheless been enjoying the process while developing relationships with various suitors.

“It was a lot to handle at first,” Lewis said, “but it’s been awesome so far building new connections.”

One of the schools that Lewis has been in frequent contact with is Clemson, and the staff has made it clear that he’s coveted in Tiger Town.

“I hear from a different person on their staff every day,” Lewis said. “Their message to me is that I’m an elite player and they want me to be a part of the Tiger family.”

Lewis certainly appreciates the amount of interest he’s getting from Clemson.

“It feels good,” he said, “a big-time program showing love.”

After making his first recruiting visit to Clemson this past spring, Lewis is still planning to visit Death Valley for the Oct. 7 game vs. Wake Forest.

“I’m looking to keep building the relationship I’ve already established with the coaching staff,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, Lewis said he was planning trips to Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and North Carolina this season.

All of those schools have offered Lewis, and his lengthy list of power conference offers also includes Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, NC State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Duke, Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland.

