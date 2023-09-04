Red Zone Mistakes Doom Tigers in Upset Loss

Clemson had plenty of scoring opportunities in Monday night’s season opener at Duke. But mistake after mistake near the goal line in the second half proved too costly for the ninth-ranked Tigers to overcome in their 28-7 loss to the Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Down 13-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, Clemson (0-1) appeared poised to regain the lead when it had the ball at Duke’s 1-yard line.

However, on a first-and-goal play, running back Phil Mafah lost a fumble that was forced by Duke’s Anthony Nelson Jr. and recovered by the Blue Devils’ Jaylen Stinson, who returned it 55 yards to the Clemson 33.

It turned out to be a massive swing, as Duke (1-0) would go on to extend its lead to 21-7 with 10:33 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Jaquez Moore and then an ensuing two-point conversion.

Mafah’s fumble was hardly the only red zone miscue from the Tigers in Monday’s contest. On Clemson’s previous possession with the Tigers trailing 13-7, they lost a fumble on a botched exchange between quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley, and Duke recovered the ball at its own 10-yard line.

The offensive implosion in the second half started on Clemson’s first possession of the third quarter when Duke blocked a 23-yard Robert Gunn III field goal attempt.

Clemson had gotten down to Duke’s 1-yard line, trailing 13-7, but had to settle for the field goal attempt after a sequence that included a false start, negative-4-yard run, an incompletion and a short quarterback run.

Earlier in the game, in the first quarter, Duke blocked another Gunn field goal attempt after Clemson moved the ball to Duke’s 24-yard line.

Clemson moved the ball effectively for much of the game, compiling 422 yards of total offense, but had only one touchdown to show for it – and that was set up by a muffed punt that gave the Tigers a short field.

In the second half, Clemson was unable to score any points despite three consecutive drives inside Duke’s 10-yard line. The Tigers left a lot of points on the field Monday night, and that ended up being too much for the Tigers to survive in an upset loss in Durham.

