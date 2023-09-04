Tigers Take Lead After Duke Special Teams Miscue

Duke made a costly special teams miscue early in the second quarter of tonight’s game against Clemson in Durham, and it didn’t take the ninth-ranked Tigers long to capitalize on the Blue Devils’ big mistake.

After Duke’s Jalon Calhoun muffed a punt and Clemson’s Wade Woodaz recovered the loose ball at the Blue Devils’ 18-yard line, the Tigers took advantage five plays later with a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik to running back Will Shipley.

Clemson’s first score of the 2023 season gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead over the Blue Devils with 10:09 to play in the second quarter.

It was the first touchdown reception of Shipley’s career.

