DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson opened the 2023 campaign with a 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

It was certainly a disappointing outcome and start to the season for the Tigers, but Bart Boatwright has plenty of great shots from the action in his photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!