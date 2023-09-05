How Far Did Clemson Fall in New AP Top 25 Poll?

The AP Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday after Week 1 of the college football season wrapped up Monday.

Clemson (0-1, 0-1 ACC) barely stayed in the AP Top 25, falling all the way down to No. 25.

The Tigers were ranked No. 9 entering Monday night’s eventual upset 28-7 loss at Duke.

The Blue Devils took advantage of three turnovers and two turnovers on downs, as well as a second blocked field goal, to pull away from the Tigers in the second half of the season opener at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Following a short week, Clemson will face Charleston Southern in the Tigers’ home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game is slated to kickoff at 2:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

You can see the full AP Top 25 after Week 1 below:

1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Bama

4 Florida St

5 Ohio St

6 USC

7 Penn St

8 Washington

9 Tennessee

10 Notre Dame

11 Texas

12 Utah

13 Oregon

14 LSU

15 KSU

16 Oregon St

17 UNC

18 OU

19 Wisconsin

20 Ole Miss

21 Duke

22 Colorado

23 A&M

24 Tulane

25 Clemson

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!