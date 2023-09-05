How Far Did Clemson Fall in New AP Top 25 Poll?

The AP Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday after Week 1 of the college football season wrapped up Monday.
Clemson (0-1, 0-1 ACC) barely stayed in the AP Top 25, falling all the way down to No. 25.
The Tigers were ranked No. 9 entering Monday night’s eventual upset 28-7 loss at Duke.
The Blue Devils took advantage of three turnovers and two turnovers on downs, as well as a second blocked field goal, to pull away from the Tigers in the second half of the season opener at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Following a short week, Clemson will face Charleston Southern in the Tigers’ home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game is slated to kickoff at 2:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
You can see the full AP Top 25 after Week 1 below:
1 Georgia
2 Michigan
3 Bama
4 Florida St
5 Ohio St
6 USC
7 Penn St
8 Washington
9 Tennessee
10 Notre Dame
11 Texas
12 Utah
13 Oregon
14 LSU
15 KSU
16 Oregon St
17 UNC
18 OU
19 Wisconsin
20 Ole Miss
21 Duke
22 Colorado
23 A&M
24 Tulane
25 Clemson
