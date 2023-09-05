Klubnik, Clemson Offense Struggle When It Matters Most

DURHAM, N.C. — Cade Klubnik was not sure what happened down near the goal line in Clemson’s stunning 28-7 loss to Duke Monday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Twice the ninth-ranked Tigers lost fumbles inside the Duke 10-yard line and then a series of freakish events cost them another scoring opportunity in suffering their worst defeat to the Blue Devils since 1936.

“Just two kinds of freaky plays,” the Clemson quarterback said. “It’s kind of wild. It kind of makes you chuckle a little bit. It was a crazy thing after a crazy thing.”

On three consecutive possessions in the first half, the Tigers moved the ball inside the Duke 10-yard line, twice at the one. In all three cases, Clemson failed to score a single point.

First, the Tigers had a 23-yard field goal attempt blocked by Wesley Williams on their first offensive possession of the first half after moving the football to the one-yard line. Then they moved the football to the Duke seven, and again to the one on the next two possessions, only to fumble away both opportunities.

Clemson (0-1, 0-1 ACC) also had a 41-yard field goal attempt blocked by Williams in the first quarter after having a first down at the Duke 22.

“Honestly, in all my years of football, I have not been a part of game like that,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

After Klubnik ran to the one-yard line on the Tigers’ first possession of the third quarter, running back Will Shipley jumped offside on first down. Klubnik then slipped down for a five-yard loss and after failing to convert on third down, Robert Gunn’s second field goal attempt of the night was deflected by Williams and sailed wide left.

On the next possession, Clemson rumbled down to the Blue Devils’ seven-yard line following a 21-yard completion to freshman Tyler Brown. However, on the very next play, Klubnik fumbled the ball at the mesh point and Duke recovered.

On the third possession of the second half, the Tigers again drove to a first-and-goal situation at the one-yard line, but Phil Mafah fumbled the ball after left tackle Tristin Leigh spun into him with the defender, jarring the ball loose. Duke’s Jaylon Stinson picked up the loose ball and raced 55 yards to the Clemson 33, setting up Jacquez Moore’s 9-yard touchdown run with 10:33 to play in the third quarter.

Moore’s touchdown gave the Blue Devils (1-0, 1-0 ACC) a 21-7 lead at the time.

In all, Clemson left 20 points on the field.

“I was hundred percent sure, whatever we were going to run, was going to work,” Klubnik said. “We got all the way down there many, many times, so I don’t think they had anything crazy or special they pulled out the last five yards before we scored.

“It was two fumbles, a false start, I slipped on a pole. I think that was going to be a great play if I did not fall.”

Klubnik, who is now 0-2 as a starter at Clemson, finished his night 27-of-43 for 209 yards. He was intercepted once after Shipley had the ball slip through his hands late in the game. He also ran for 34 yards.

Clemson also totaled 213 yards on the ground, marking the first time in 110 occurrences the Tigers lost a game when rushing for 200 yards and throwing for 200. They are now 108-1-1 when doing such and 58-1 under Swinney.

