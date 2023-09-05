Swinney Asked if He Can Still See Path to Playoff for Tigers

Heading into this season, the Clemson football team made it clear that it was motivated to get back in the College Football Playoff and win the program’s first national championship since 2018.

The ninth-ranked Tigers entered Monday night’s season opener at Duke hoping it would be the start of a march to another national title. But Clemson (0-1, 0-1 ACC) ended up walking away from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham with an upset, 28-7 loss to the Blue Devils.

Clemson made six consecutive CFP appearances from 2015-20 before missing out on it each of the last two seasons, and after Monday’s loss, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he can still envision a path to the playoff for his team after the disappointing loss to the Blue Devils (1-0, 1-0).

“I’m just trying to win this next game,” Swinney said. “That’s the only path I want to do. I think you just put your head down. If we had won this game tonight, there’s nothing different – we gotta go win this week.

“So, this is college football, man. Anything can happen, right. But ain’t nothing going to happen if you don’t correct some of the things that you did tonight. So, we just need to focus on just trying to win a game, and let’s go from there. We know we get 12 opportunities to play, and we get what we earn after that. So, just gotta keep moving forward.”

Clemson’s next opportunity to play comes this Saturday, when the Tigers host Charleston Southern at Death Valley (2:15 p.m., ACC Network).

