Swinney Updates Health of Team After Season Opener

During his weekly radio call-in show, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the health status of his team coming out of Monday night’s season opener at Duke.

“I think (for the) most part, we had a couple guys banged up, but nothing that I think’s long-term or severe or anything like that,” Swinney said. “But they’re all kind of working their way back in today. We didn’t meet with the team until 4. They were back in class this morning, but I think we came through it pretty good.”

Following the 28-7 loss to the Blue Devils, the 25th-ranked Tigers will try to get back on track this Saturday when they play their home opener against Charleston Southern (2:15 p.m., ACC Network).

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!