Swinney: 'We could not get out of our own way'

DURHAM, N.C. — Dabo Swinney has won his fair share of games at Clemson, but he has also lost a few too.

Though Monday’s 28-7 loss to Duke hurt, the ninth-ranked Tigers’ head coach said he is no more disappointed in the loss than he is after any loss they have suffered.

“They are all disappointing. Every loss I have ever had is disappointing. They are all disappointing,” he said. “We hate to lose this early. This is a bad way to start.

“Again, they are a good football team. We are not entitled to win. We have to go earn it.”

The Tigers (0-1, 0-1 ACC) did not do that on Monday night. Though Clemson outgained Duke 422-374 in total yards, they turned the football over three times, including twice inside the 10-yard line.

Clemson also had two field goals blocked.

“We had plenty of opportunities to get control of that game on multiple occasions and we didn’t. That’s how you get beat,” Swinney said. “How are you 108-0 and you lose one? Well, crazy stuff happens. Turnovers, blocked kicks, miscues, turnovers on some basic stuff early in the game.”

Overall, Swinny was pleased with the play of his defense, but there were a few things they missed there as well, especially on Duke’s scoring drives.

“I thought we settled in defensively there in the second half. Early in the game, we had some missed tackles, fundamental stuff,” he said. “We had some poor angles. We lost the wheel route twice, it was not nothing that we had not prepared for.

“Again, I thought we settled in and we gave ourselves plenty of opportunities to go get control of the game and go win the game. But we just could not get out of our own way. You got to finish.”

Swinney says now it is time to put Duke in the past and move on to Charleston Southern, who visits Clemson this Saturday for a 2:15 p.m. kick.

“There is nothing we can do about it now other than try to go get a win this week and see if we can put some good momentum together,” he said.

