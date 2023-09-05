Tigers Tumble in Coaches Poll

The US LBM Coaches Poll was released Tuesday following the conclusion of Week 1 of the college football season.

Clemson (0-1, 0-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll.

The Tigers were ranked No. 9 entering Monday night’s eventual upset 28-7 loss at Duke.

The Blue Devils took advantage of three turnovers and two turnovers on downs, as well as a second blocked field goal, to pull away from the Tigers in the second half of the season opener at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Following a short week, Clemson will face Charleston Southern in the Tigers’ home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game is slated to kickoff at 2:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

You can see the full coaches poll following Week 1 below:

1 Georgia 1-0 1647 63 1 — 1/1 2 Michigan 1-0 1534 1 2 — 2/2 3 Alabama 1-0 1515 2 3 — 3/3 4 Ohio State 1-0 1422 0 4 — 4/4 5 Florida State 1-0 1388 0 8 3 5/8 6 Southern California 2-0 1283 0 6 — 6/6 7 Penn State 1-0 1216 0 7 — 7/7 8 Washington 1-0 1115 0 11 3 8/11 9 Tennessee 1-0 1099 0 10 1 9/10 10 Texas 1-0 957 0 12 2 10/12 11 Notre Dame 2-0 950 0 13 2 11/13 12 Utah 1-0 924 0 14 2 12/14 13 Oregon 1-0 904 0 15 2 13/15 14 Louisiana State 0-1 738 0 5 -9 5/14 15 Kansas State 1-0 630 0 17 2 15/17 16 North Carolina 1-0 546 0 20 4 16/20 17 Oklahoma 1-0 543 0 19 2 17/19 18 Oregon State 1-0 499 0 18 — 18/18 19 Wisconsin 1-0 445 0 21 2 19/21 20 Mississippi 1-0 411 0 22 2 20/22 21 Clemson 0-1 287 0 9 -12 9/21 22 Tulane 1-0 255 0 23 1 22/23 23 Texas A&M 1-0 236 0 25 2 23/25 24 Duke 1-0 222 0 NR 30 24/NR 25 Colorado 1-0 161 0 NR — 25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

