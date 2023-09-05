Tigers Tumble in Coaches Poll

The US LBM Coaches Poll was released Tuesday following the conclusion of Week 1 of the college football season.
Clemson (0-1, 0-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll.
The Tigers were ranked No. 9 entering Monday night’s eventual upset 28-7 loss at Duke.
The Blue Devils took advantage of three turnovers and two turnovers on downs, as well as a second blocked field goal, to pull away from the Tigers in the second half of the season opener at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Following a short week, Clemson will face Charleston Southern in the Tigers’ home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game is slated to kickoff at 2:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
You can see the full coaches poll following Week 1 below:
|1
|Georgia
|1-0
|1647
|63
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Michigan
|1-0
|1534
|1
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Alabama
|1-0
|1515
|2
|3
|—
|3/3
|4
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1422
|0
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Florida State
|1-0
|1388
|0
|8
|3
|5/8
|6
|Southern California
|2-0
|1283
|0
|6
|—
|6/6
|7
|Penn State
|1-0
|1216
|0
|7
|—
|7/7
|8
|Washington
|1-0
|1115
|0
|11
|3
|8/11
|9
|Tennessee
|1-0
|1099
|0
|10
|1
|9/10
|10
|Texas
|1-0
|957
|0
|12
|2
|10/12
|11
|Notre Dame
|2-0
|950
|0
|13
|2
|11/13
|12
|Utah
|1-0
|924
|0
|14
|2
|12/14
|13
|Oregon
|1-0
|904
|0
|15
|2
|13/15
|14
|Louisiana State
|0-1
|738
|0
|5
|-9
|5/14
|15
|Kansas State
|1-0
|630
|0
|17
|2
|15/17
|16
|North Carolina
|1-0
|546
|0
|20
|4
|16/20
|17
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|543
|0
|19
|2
|17/19
|18
|Oregon State
|1-0
|499
|0
|18
|—
|18/18
|19
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|445
|0
|21
|2
|19/21
|20
|Mississippi
|1-0
|411
|0
|22
|2
|20/22
|21
|Clemson
|0-1
|287
|0
|9
|-12
|9/21
|22
|Tulane
|1-0
|255
|0
|23
|1
|22/23
|23
|Texas A&M
|1-0
|236
|0
|25
|2
|23/25
|24
|Duke
|1-0
|222
|0
|NR
|30
|24/NR
|25
|Colorado
|1-0
|161
|0
|NR
|—
|25/NR
