What They Are Saying: Clemson's Stunning Loss to Duke

There have been no shortage of reactions on social media to then-No. 9 Clemson’s stunning 28-7 loss at Duke on Monday night.

Here’s just some of what they are saying on Twitter about the Tigers getting upset by the Blue Devils in Durham:

Waking up to see the Duke-Clemson score…👀 What has happened to Clemson? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 5, 2023

Weird stat: Clemson has never won in ACC play after the league decided to expand to 17 football members — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 5, 2023

Imagine if a NBA or NFL team never used free agency & only built their roster through the draft. We now have free agency in college football & you have to use it at least a little bit to be successful. Without it, you give yourself no room for error. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 5, 2023

Clemson Fans

LSU Fans

Baylor Fans

Texas Tech Fans

TCU Fans pic.twitter.com/ONfbLV4HJB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 5, 2023

I’d like a do over on dumb loses more than smart wins. But as we say, both things can be true. Dumb miscues cost Clemson. But what a performance by Duke—which I understand is renowned for being smart. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) September 5, 2023

How the mighty have fallen: Duke 28 … Clemson 7??? Dabo, back to the lab-o. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 5, 2023

Clemson’s odds to win the National Championship: Before Week 1: +1800 Now: +6600 pic.twitter.com/XGdgouvMxr — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 5, 2023

The last time Duke beat a top-10 team was in September 1989… against Clemson 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QUg4MXxcU4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2023

Is Clemson a softball school — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 5, 2023

Clemson's red zone offense tonight😬 pic.twitter.com/T4V1DjMcIs — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2023

Still can’t get over our offensive playcalling last night. Everyone owes DJU a massive apology. Streeter too while you’re at it 😂 — Gage Fast (@GageFast) September 5, 2023

Clemson unveiling their new offense pic.twitter.com/Gv1JqmHRlK — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) September 5, 2023

Clemson changed OCs but what happened v Duke is similar to what happened v Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Combining the two Ls, Clemson ran a total of 184 (!) plays for 906 yards with 63 first downs. Converting that into points failed: 3-8 in red zone opps with 21 total points. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 5, 2023

woke up and found out… last night wasn’t a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/IvpyTtsMxN — 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘑𝘢𝘺 (@CUPosts) September 5, 2023

Mood for Clemson fans 😬 pic.twitter.com/XoDukHhENc — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 5, 2023

