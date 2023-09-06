Are Clemson's CFP Hopes Dashed? ESPN's Dinich Weighs In

Clemson came into the 2023 season with national championship aspirations, and the Tigers were hoping Monday night’s opener at Duke would be the start of a march to the College Football Playoff.

Instead, it was a nightmare for Dabo Swinney’s team in Durham, as then-No. 9 Clemson suffered a disastrous 28-7 loss to the Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.

So, what does that outcome mean for Clemson’s hopes of making the playoff?

Heather Dinich, ESPN’s lead College Football Playoff insider, weighed in on that question Tuesday during the network’s Get Up show.

“I’m not sure (the first weekend of September) is the right time to (lose a game) because no team has ever lost their season-opener and gone on to make the playoff. And I would also add that no two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff,” Dinich said.

“So, what does it mean? It means we shouldn’t be talking about Clemson as a College Football Playoff team right now because if you go to ESPN.com and look at the top 25 power rankings that were posted last night, Colorado is ahead of Clemson. Let me say that again – Colorado, which won one football game last year, is ahead of Clemson in ESPN.com’s top 25. That tells you all you need to know right now about where the Clemson Tigers are.”

In his first regular-season start for Clemson, sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 27-of-43 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown pass and an interception against Duke.

Klubnik and the Tigers will play their home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday before hosting Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16.

Then, on Sept. 23, Clemson will play host to ACC rival Florida State, which is currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Seminoles are coming off a statement win this past Sunday, when they throttled a then-top-five LSU team 45-24 in the two teams’ season-opener.

“Cade Klubnik is a good quarterback who is going to get better. This was his first game on the field right there as the starter full-time, and they have a chance to prove something against Florida State at home on Sept. 23,” Dinich said. “But anyone in their right mind who watched FSU against LSU, and Clemson against Duke, is crazy if they are picking Clemson to win that game right now based on what we saw. Florida State is the team to beat right now in the ACC.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!