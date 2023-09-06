Freshmen DE Reflects on Clemson Commitment, What Drew Him In

T.J. Parker committed to Clemson on Nov. 21, 2022, and signed with the program one month later, joining Justyn Ross (2018), Ray Thornton III (2019) and E.J. Williams (2020) as one of four Clemson signees from Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) in a six-class span from 2018-23.

A talented true freshman defensive end, Parker met with the media Wednesday after his disruptive college debut at Duke on Monday, when he recorded a couple of tackles and two quarterback pressures.

Parker, a former four-star and top-50 national recruit in the 2023 class, reflected on what drew him to Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s program during the recruiting process.

“Clemson was my first-ever visit. So, I always fell in love with it,” Parker said. “Coming from Central High School, guys like Justyn Ross, E.J. Williams, Ray Thornton, they all came here, and my biggest thing was like, why’d y’all choose Clemson over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, other schools that’s surrounding area in SEC country?

“Well, I finally got to take a visit here, and I understood why they came here. It’s more than football here. Coach Swinney does a great job of instilling that football’s only going to last you so long. … So, he instills making sure that we get that foundation of how to live life outside of football and also take care of your business. So, it kind of drew me when I was young, and as I got older, it makes me realize they care about me more than anything else.”

Parker originally committed to Penn State in June 2022, and Clemson extended an offer to him on Aug. 11, 2022, after he decommitted from the Nittany Lions a couple days prior.

Parker recalled the message he received during his recruitment from other players such as quarterback Christopher Vizzina and defensive lineman Peter Woods, both of whom were highly touted Clemson commitments at the time and who are now of course Parker’s fellow true freshmen teammates.

“Guys like Peter and CV (Vizzina) and other guys that are here, they were in my ear about (coming to Clemson),” Parker said. “And I told them like, man, I’m not even offered by you guys, but the moment I get it, you know how it goes, I’m coming.

“So, some things didn’t work out, I decommitted (from Penn State), and the first person to hit me up was CV and Peter. So, I told them from the jump I’m coming here, like there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it — I’m coming all the way, I’m committed. So, that’s how it came about, and now I’m here.”

Parker held true to his word after withdrawing his verbal pledge from Penn State and then getting the Clemson offer.

After jumping on board with the Tigers, he enrolled early in January 2023 following a strong senior season at Central during which he posted 63 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss with 12 sacks.

“Once the news broke out that I decommitted (from Penn State), CV, Peter and a few other guys on the team, they hit me up with the eyes emoji on Instagram,” Parker recalled. “They were like, ‘You know what time it is.’ So, I texted Coach Ski (Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall) the eyes emoji, the same thing they texted me. From there, we got in contact. A few days later they offered, and from then, I was committed.”

