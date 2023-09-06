Herbstreit: Clemson’s Stock Not Dead, Season Not Over

ESPN’s lead college football analyst had plenty of thoughts on Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s program following the Tigers’ upset loss to Duke on Monday night.

Kirk Herbstreit joined The Pat McAfee Show this week and discussed the Tigers in detail after they suffered a stunning 28-7 loss to the Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.

McAfee asked Herbstreit if Swinney will get Clemson’s program back to where it’s accustomed to being among college football’s best, or, as McAfee put it, “Is this the new Clemson?”

“I don’t think it’s the new Clemson,” Herbstreit said. “If you look at how last season ended and what happened in this game, there’s reason to question what the heck’s going on with them. I think we all thought the change of offensive coordinator and quarterback with (Cade) Klubnik coming in was going to get them going in a good direction. There were high expectations. …

“So, they played a good team on the road. This isn’t cash all your chips, that’s it, that stock’s dead of Clemson. They’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Clemson’s offense had numerous chances to score against Duke but wasted those opportunities with costly mistakes, and the Tigers were only able to find the end zone one time in Garrett Riley’s debut as the offensive coordinator. Despite that, Herbstreit has faith in Riley and still likes the talent he has to work with at the quarterback position in Klubnik.

But Herbstreit isn’t as high on the personnel around Klubnik and believes he needs more help around him, as well as the right offensive plan in place to give him a shot to succeed.

“Garrett Riley, this is the guy that led TCU and Max Duggan all the way to the national championship a year ago. Guy knows what he’s doing, but that didn’t look like his offense (Monday) night,” Herbstreit said. “So, there’s a few things there… They had a run of some receivers. Go back to Tee Higgins, going way back to DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow – it seemed like everybody that played receiver at Clemson went to the NFL. And then they recruited incredibly well at that position over the last five years. But if you watch them, you haven’t seen that. You haven’t seen NFL difference makers at receiver.

“So while we all want to look at quarterback, I’m kinda looking at what’s around that quarterback. They’ve never been a dominant offensive line. They’ve had really good backs in the past with Travis Etienne-type guys. (Will) Shipley’s good, I don’t know if he’s like hold-your-breath, game-changer good. The receivers are solid but not NFL guys that strike fear in your heart. So, they’ve got to come up with a plan that’s going to open up this offense a bit and give Cade Klubnik a chance, a guy that can run it and throw it.”

Clemson has a chance to regroup and start building some momentum after the Duke loss with home games against Charleston Southern and FAU over the next two Saturdays. After that, the Tigers will play host to what figures to be a top-five Florida State team at Death Valley on Sept. 23.

Herbstreit isn’t ready to write off Clemson in the 2023 season yet, and he says the Tigers can change the narrative around them if they’re able to come out with a win against the Seminoles, who impressed in a statement 45-24 win over LSU this past Sunday.

“I don’t think it’s done. I don’t think Clemson’s screwed, the season’s over,” Herbstreit said. “They’ve got a couple games to be able to win over the next (two weeks), Charleston Southern and FAU, so they’re going to win two games, and then they’ve got Florida State. And the Florida State team we saw the other night against that team we saw last night, you like Florida State’s chances, right.

“So, they’ve got to right the ship in these next two games and to get ready for a very talented Florida State team that comes to Death Valley. They come to Death Valley, and by then they should be 2-1 and playing with more confidence and at home at night. And if you can win that game, then everybody’s talking differently about you.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!