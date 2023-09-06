McElroy: 'Clemson shouldn’t be ranked'

Clemson took a major tumble in the new college football rankings that were released Tuesday. Following the 28-7 loss at Duke on Monday night, the Tigers dropped from No. 9 to No. 21 in the Coaches Poll while barely staying in the AP Top 25 Poll, falling from No. 9 to No. 25.

Duke, meanwhile, appeared at No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the AP Poll after previously being unranked in both polls.

During ESPN’s episode of College Football Live on Tuesday, analyst Greg McElroy gave his reaction to Clemson (0-1, 0-1 ACC) still being ranked in the top 25 despite the ugly upset loss to the Blue Devils.

McElroy made it clear he doesn’t think the Tigers should be ranked right now after their performance in Durham.

“Based on what we watched last night, how can you possibly justify – outside of what they did from 2015 to 2021, 2022 – Clemson shouldn’t be ranked,” McElroy said.

“If you think that was one of the top 25 performances of the season in Week 1 and Week 0, if you want to take a couple teams into account who played that week – it wasn’t good. Quarterback, wide receivers, offensive line, the defense was leaky at times. They did a couple good things on that side of the ball. But they didn’t stretch the field vertically. I just don’t really understand at this point how you can justify having Clemson in your top 25 based on the 60 minutes of football that we watched last night.”

