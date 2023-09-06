Swinney Gets Fired Up in Response to Those Who Question Portal Approach

Clemson’s transfer portal approach has been a large topic of discussion in the national media after Monday’s 28-7 loss at Duke. Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday evening and was asked for his reaction to people who wonder why the Tigers don’t use the portal more to address certain positions.

“I don’t have any reaction to that. I think that’s ridiculous,” Swinney said. “That had nothing to do with us getting beat by Duke on Monday night.”

Instead of the portal, Swinney pointed to Clemson failing to capitalize on scoring chances near the goal line as the biggest reason why the Tigers got beat by the Blue Devils in Durham.

“What cost us the game the other night was being first-and-goal on the 1 twice and getting nothing, and down inside the 5 a third time and getting nothing,” Swinney said. “That (the portal) didn’t have anything to do with that. But whatever narrative they want to create, that’s fine. We’re gonna keep on keepin’ on.”

