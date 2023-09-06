Watch Parker's First Press Conference as a Tiger

CLEMSON — Talented true freshman defensive end T.J. Parker met with the media Wednesday for the first time in his Clemson career after his disruptive college debut at Duke on Monday, when he recorded a couple of tackles and two quarterback pressures.

Parker spoke about his first game as a Tiger, reflected on his Clemson commitment, talked about fellow standout freshmen defensive lineman Peter Woods and much more.

Check out Parker’s press conference Wednesday below:

