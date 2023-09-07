2024 Commit Drew Woodaz Talks Supporting Brother After Duke Loss

The 2024 Clemson recruiting class features a recruit who is supporting his brother after the Tigers’ tough loss Labor Day night. Drew Woodaz, a linebacker from Tampa, Fla. is close-knit with his brother who had two tackles in the contest.

During the loss to Duke, Clemson’s defense delivered a valiant performance that will be forgotten and sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz was a key part of that effort until everything came crashing down in the fourth quarter. Drew, who committed to the Tigers in April, watched the game closely, and told The Clemson Insider about his reaction.

“You know it was a great game, I’ll admit at times it was hard to watch because when you get so invested into the team, you feel a connection, so it can be hard,” Drew said. “But the team did a lot of things well and I guarantee the coaches will put their best work into this team this year and they will fix those little things.”

On the topic of coaches putting their best work forward, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin did just that against the Blue Devils. The linebackers were flying around the field to deny quarterback Riley Leonard, who broke loose late. Drew talked to his brother after the game, and detailed his message as Clemson works through this disappointing start to the year.

“I just tell him to keep doing his thing, and that they will be just fine and our whole family has been around this coaching staff and trust them as a whole to win a lot of games,” Drew said.

Wade and the Tigers have a chance to get the sour taste out of their mouth quickly, taking on Charleston Southern in the home opener Saturday. With Drew planning to be in attendance at as many games as he can, he’s focused on supporting his brother and Clemson as the road gets much tougher in 2023.