Bad New for North Carolina

Bad New for North Carolina

Football

Bad New for North Carolina

By September 7, 2023 4:14 pm

By |

There was bad news for North Carolina football Thursday afternoon.

The battle to get Kent State transfer cleared to play this season has failed.

North Carolina released a statement confirming that transfer WR Tez Walker will be unable to play this season.  The Heels lost their final appeal to allow him to play this season.

The NCAA initially ruled the two time transfer ineligible on August 8.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

4hr

CLEMSON — After a crushing loss to Duke on Monday night, Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro addressed the loss and also had a message for Clemson fans during his media availability Wednesday.  (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home