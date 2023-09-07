Bad New for North Carolina

There was bad news for North Carolina football Thursday afternoon.
The battle to get Kent State transfer cleared to play this season has failed.
North Carolina released a statement confirming that transfer WR Tez Walker will be unable to play this season. The Heels lost their final appeal to allow him to play this season.
The NCAA initially ruled the two time transfer ineligible on August 8.
A statement from UNC HC Mack Brown on Tez Walker pic.twitter.com/ngm5jKlL20
— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 7, 2023