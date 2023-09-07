Freshman defensive end lives up to the hype

CLEMSON — The Clemson freshmen received praise all fall. When the hype builds up, it’s a lot for players to prove it on the field. While the Tigers suffered a loss, freshman defensive end T.J. parker had two pressures and showed his value for the Tigers defense.

Parker was physically ready when we saw him during fall camp, and he’s a mirror image of Xavier Thomas’ frame but a bit larger at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds. His length is tasking for opposing offensive linemen and Parker talked about what it means to make an impact early.

“I knew the situation coming in, but in my mind, how I’m thinking, I’m going to work regardless. I’m just here to contribute to the team however I can,” Parker said. “My role wasn’t coming in with ‘oh I’ma be the starter’ or nothing like that. My initial thoughts is if coach wants me to play, I’m going to keep working to play…this is my freshman year so I’m just trying to enjoy it and work hard.”

Coming into the season, Parker was listed as a backup but he’s going to make it tough for defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin to keep him off the field. With competition on the defensive line, Parker’s close to earning the right as the start across from Thomas.

The instant transition for Parker on the defensive line isn’t common in college. Being in the trenches is a massive step up in college, but he’s made it look easy in his first game.

“Since high school, I’ve been preparing myself mentally and physically. Doing what t I got to do, doing extra whether that’s staying after, going in before. Just training my craft, working my craft and just trying to stay grounded…when I got here in Jaunary, it’s been a smooth sailing,” Parker said.

Parker’s early growth is a great sign after a negative first week for Clemson. While the defensive line went without a sack against Duke, I’ll go out on a limb and say Parker can get his first Saturday when Charleston Southern arrives at Death Valley.