Indirectly, Lack of Using Transfer Portal Costing Clemson

Dabo Swinney says Monday’s loss to Duke has nothing to do with the transfer portal.

And he is right, sort of.

He is right, the transfer portal was not a direct result on why the 25th-ranked Tigers were beat by 21 points to the Blue Devils. Clemson fumbled the ball twice inside the 10-yard line and had two field goals blocked, including one that was basically an extra point.

Those are the direct reasons why Clemson lost the game.

However, Clemson’s lack of using the transfer portal was indirectly involved in the outcome Monday night.

Look how unproductive Clemson was at wide receiver in the game. The Tigers had several drops and guys struggled to get open. You want to know why Clemson threw just one deep pass all night, that’s why.

Granted, Duke’s coverage had something to do with it, but it was pretty obvious to the Blue Devils early in the game they were not going to have to worry about the deep ball against Clemson.

The Tigers proved, again, they have no real threat at wide receiver. This is the main reason why Clemson’s offense has digressed since 2020.

Clemson has no one to blame but itself. First off, it seems like the wide receivers are not developing. Secondly, they refused to go to the transfer portal and do something about it.

Don’t you think a guy like Florida State’s Keon Coleman would have been a difference maker for the Tigers on Monday night? The Michigan State transfer was in the portal following last season. In fact, he was one of the top players in the portal, a guy available to anyone who wanted him.

Unfortunately for Clemson, he went to FSU and the Tigers will see him at Death Valley in two weeks.

Did Clemson go after Coleman? I don’t know. I doubt it, but I can’t say for sure. But I am sure there were a few others in the portal who probably could have helped.

From 2019-’21, Clemson signed nine wide receivers. Though the verdict is still out on Beux Collins, Brannan Spector and Troy Stellato, the six others never became what the coaches hoped they would or they left the team.

2019: Clemson signed Joseph Ngata, Frank Landson and Brannan Spector. Ladson transferred to Miami, Ngata was injured for much of his career and Spector, who is still on the team, has been marginal at best to this point.

Clemson signed Joseph Ngata, Frank Landson and Brannan Spector. Ladson transferred to Miami, Ngata was injured for much of his career and Spector, who is still on the team, has been marginal at best to this point. 2020: The Tigers signed two pass catchers in former four-stars EJ Williams and Ajou Ajou. They both left Clemson after their sophomore years.

The Tigers signed two pass catchers in former four-stars EJ Williams and Ajou Ajou. They both left Clemson after their sophomore years. 2021: Clemson signed four wideouts in Beaux Collins, Troy Stellato, Dacari Collins and Will Taylor. Three of them were four-star recruits. Dacari Collins and Taylor have both left the team.

In 2022, Clemson signed Adam Randall, Antonio Williams and Cole Turner. It is still too early to say how those three will finish their Clemson careers, but Williams did get off to a nice start by leading the Tigers in receptions and yards last season as a true freshman. Randall was injured most of the year and Turner showed major flashes in the ACC Championship Game and in the Orange Bowl.

This year, the Tigers brought in Tyler Brown, who caught two passes for 21 yards against Duke, Noble Johnson, Ronan Hanafin and Misun “Tink” Kelley.

“You see where the holes come in,” ACCN and ESPN Analyst Rody Jones said on ACC Today on Sirius XM Thursday. “(Oklahoma State head coach) Mike Gundy said this the other day. ‘You can’t lose guys and replace them with freshmen’ because then you are really young and he said, this is his quote, ‘Then you’re going to get your (butt) kicked for two years.’

“What Clemson has been doing is missing on guys. They have transferred out and then they are replacing them with these freshmen and expecting them to have success or hoping they have success, and they haven’t. That is where I think the portal has become really…the visual is striking.”

It is something Clemson needs to fix. Unfortunately, they can’t do anything about it this season.

