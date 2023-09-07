Putnam Disappointed, Hurt after Duke Loss

CLEMSON — Will Putnam spoke with the media Wednesday morning to reflect upon No. 25 Clemson’s loss to the Duke Blue Devils this past Monday.

The Clemson center gave some perspective on the offense’s struggles and discussed Clemson’s mentality going into this Saturday’s home opener against Charleston-Southern.

–When a reporter asked Putnam about his feelings surrounding Monday night’s game, he said, “Here at Clemson we have high expectations. It’s definitely something that is disappointing, and it can hurt momentum a little bit. We put together a really good drive and then mistakes happened. Obviously, no one wants to mess up, no one wants to make a mistake, no one wants to fumble the ball, or miss a block, or miss a throw, or miss a catch. Those things can be frustrating but having that next-play mentality is really important, and from a leadership perspective that is critical.”

–The Tigers “next-play mentality” moved the football down the field. However, mistakes and turnovers close to the goal line prevented the Tigers from scoring. Clemson paid the red zone a visit four times and scored just seven points in those four visits.

–Putnam was asked about the frustration of tough losses, like last year’s South Carolina game and the opener against Duke. Putnam said, “All losses are the same in my eyes. The winner doesn’t go to who worked the hardest, the winner comes to who performed on the field the most.”

–However, Putnam had a positive mindset on the team’s potential, as the season moves along. When asked about the objective going forward, he responded, “Trust in our coaches, trust in our game plan. That is our responsibility as players. He continued, by saying the reality of not every opportunity being an option anymore. Recognizing that everything is still on the table, except the ability to go 15-0 for the 2023 season.

–Putnam was put on the spot about his confidence, especially regarding the College Football Playoff. He responded by saying, “I think we still can prove that we are one of the best teams in the country.”