Ruke has Message for Clemson Fans

CLEMSON — After a crushing loss to Duke on Monday night, Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro addressed the loss and also had a message for Clemson fans during his media availability Wednesday.

Orhorhoro was asked if he had anything he wanted to share with Clemson fans.

“We just want to thank you guys for just sticking with us,” he said, “because we’ve had some great wins, we have some tough losses and some ugly losses, and you guys are always finding a way to just build us up.”

Orhorhoro went on to express how loyal he believes Clemson fans are through both “thick and thin” and implored the fan base to “keep the faith” throughout this week and the rest of the season.

The disruptive defensive tackle began his fifth season with the Tigers this year. He shared his contagious excitement to return to the Clemson atmosphere and venture through the newly upgraded Tiger Walk.

“I’m so excited to, you know, see our fans and I’m excited to walk through the new Tiger Walk,” Orhorhoro said. “Some of my closest friends like (Clemson safety) Jalyn Phillips and (Clemson defensive tackle) Tyler Davis, their name is on the Tiger Walk, so it will be cool to see them and see how they feel walking through.”

First and foremost, however, Orhorhoro is ready to win again at Memorial Stadium. In the Tigers’ most recent home game last November, their 40-game home winning streak was snapped by rival South Carolina.

“The last time we played [at Death Valley] we didn’t finish how we wanted to,” Orhorhoro said, “but I hope we start how we want to and show the fans what we’ve been working on and just pushing and getting our best foot forward and thriving.”

Orhorhoro and the 25th-ranked Tigers will have the chance to begin a new winning streak at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday as they take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

“I just really hope to see all of you guys in the packed out stadium this Saturday,” he said, “and I can’t wait to see you all there.”