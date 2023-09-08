2024 Clemson commit keeping faith in Tigers

The Clemson commits of the 2024 class are rallying around the team after the tough loss Monday night. Following a 28-7 defeat to a Duke team that the Tigers should’ve won with relative ease, people are quick to jump to their hot takes but this class of Clemson recruits is keeping the faith.

Four-star cornerback Corian Gipson committed to the Tigers in July, over a month after his official visit. He was watching the game very closely, and while he was disappointed, Gipson sees a quick turnaround coming.

“It was just a lot of mistakes made that could’ve been prevented and it’s going to be fixed because of the leaders they have on the team and they gone bounce back I have no worries,” Gipson said.

He went on to repeat that he has faith in his team and isn’t fazed by the loss. Gipson was most recently in town for the All-In Cookout and he’s grown his connection with Clemson extensively since his commitment.

When the Tigers lost, he saw all the jokes. Winners get a target on their back, and Clemson’s built that up heavily during head coach Dabo Swinney’s career.

Gipson said the naysayers would hsve “nothing to say” if it wasn’t for the self-inflicted mistakes. The leaders Clemson has are plentiful, and it was obvious that Gipson is serious about his belief in this team and it’s not just to say it.

This is just the latest future Tiger to put his foot down about this team. Every current player during availability was calm in this moment as some may believe Clemson is spiraling into chaos.

That’s just not the case, and Gipson is excited to see this team turn it around. The first chance to do so is Saturday, taking on an FCS opponent in Charleston Southern.