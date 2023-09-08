Carter Ready to Turn Things Around

CLEMSON — Redemption is on the minds of the Clemson Tigers this week following Monday’s stunning loss to Duke. It is especially on Barrett Carter’s mind, who hopes to redeem himself in Saturday’s home opener against Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s always tough watching a loss like that,” the Clemson linebacker said. “In any game that we don’t win, I put a lot on myself – I feel like I left a lot on the field.”

Carter missed an easy tackle on Duke Quarterback Riley Leonard in the third quarter, which led to a 44-yard touchdown run. It gave the Blue Devils a 13-7 lead at the time, as it turned out to be the game-winning score.

“I just have to be better at the end of the day. If the opportunity presents itself again, I won’t miss it,” he said.

Carter elaborated on how he can fix missing tackles, like the one against Leonard.

“I’ve got to do anything I can in my power to get him down, if that’s holding him by his shoelace or holding him by his jersey, whatever it may be, I have to make that tackle and I know that,” the junior said. “I’m my biggest critic, so I hold myself to the highest standard possible.”

But it is a new week, and Carter and the 25th-ranked Tigers have an opportunity to fix their mistakes against the Buccaneers on Saturday. The last time Clemson played at Death Valley, they saw their 40-game home win streak come to an end at the hands of rival South Carolina.

“We’re ready to build a new streak,” Carter said.

The Tigers and Charleston Southern are scheduled to kick off at 2:15 p.m. The game will be televised on ACCN.

