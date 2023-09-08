Leigh learning from crucial mistake

CLEMSON — The loss to Duke didn’t come down to one play, but it was heavily influenced by one. While the red zone offense was nothing short of disastrous, it reached its peak at the start of the fourth quarter.

Clemson was down 13-7 at the 1-yard line with a chance to punch it in and take the lead. Running back Phil Mafah took the handoff and two bodies came careening into him, causing a fumble which was returned 55 yards. Six plays later, the Blue Devils scored to make it 21-7 and hopes were dashed in a 14-point swing.

When Mafah fumbled, it was left tackle Tristan Leigh who was throwing a defender to the ground as he attempted to stop the run, but it was too late as Anthony Nelson knifing through led to the turnover. Leigh recalled the play during media availability Wednesday, and was clearly frustrated with the play.

“On film, that was my fault. It was a technical issue. I just had to be better with my footwork and hands and seeing the alignment, where the guy was. That one hurts definitely, and it hurt watching it with the whole team and I just felt like I let my guys down on that play,” Leigh said.

Leigh reiterated that he’s going to remember that play and make sure it becomes fuel to the fire as he continues the season. For his first start, it was a strong outing beyond that snap that stuck with him.

When talking about the play, anticipation was key for Leigh. On an inside zone at the 1-yard line, all the defenders want to do is cut through the protection and force a detour for Mafah and Duke did just that. While Leigh very literally threw his man, it ended in a negative result. He sees it as a learning opportunity and he can take it into his second start Saturday.

“A technical thing but not anything I don’t think I can’t fix,” Leigh said. “I think that’s the good thing about it. I can just learn from it.”