Speed was Brown’s Biggest Adjustment to College

CLEMSON – The Clemson Tigers have taken some time over the past couple of days to reflect on a lack luster opening performance at Duke this past Monday.

Freshman wideout Tyler Brown took to the stand on Wednesday to address Monday night’s game and what is to come for the Clemson offense. Brown and the 25th-ranked Tigers host Charleston Southern in their home opener Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

–Brown was asked about his biggest adjustment from high school to college. He said the “speed of the game… in high school you are just running around everyone, here technique is really important, you really got to have your stuff down pat because everybody is fast here”. Brown gave a lot of credit to Greenville High School and his personal skills coaches for preparing him and getting him ready to immediately step in and make an impact. He even threw a bone to teammate Josh Sapp for making an impact on his work ethic.

–Brown was asked about the impact and decision process once he received his dream offer to play football at Clemson. “Definitely a no brainer once it happened, like I have said in every interview I’ve done, I have been a Clemson fan my whole life and Dabo [Swinney] sat me in the office and it took everything in me to commit right there on the spot”, Brown said. He brightened up at memory of him and his father in that moment and described the connection and excitement for his family that his dream had finally come true.

–When asked about his “welcome to college moment”, he cracked a smile and said, “everyone is faster… when you go against guys like Andrew Mukuba and Nate Wiggins it just builds your confidence and going up a great defense like that makes you feel more comfortable going into the game”. He said he definitely felt some of the hits and had a couple bruises the morning after, but at the end of the day it is football, and he is prepared to get hit.

–Brown ended his time by addressing his roommate Misun “Tink” Kelley and what we should expect to see him out of him this season. “Definitely a dog man… he loves the game, he keeps me on track, me and him being roommates is probably the best thing that could of happened because he pushes me each and every day… crisp with his routes and very detailed in what he does… I can’t wait to be side-by-side with him.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!