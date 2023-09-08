TCI Preview and Predictions: Charleston Southern

Football

September 8, 2023

Clemson returns to Death Valley Saturday afternoon to battle Charleston Southern.  The TCI staff brings you this week’s edition of Preview and Predictions.

Robert, Will and Cameron preview the home opener and give this week’s predictions.

