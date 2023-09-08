What They Are Saying: Justyn Ross Sees First Action

Clemson’s Justyn Ross caught his first NFL regular season catch Thursday night, but many were asking why he didn’t get more opportunities as the Chiefs fell to Detroit.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Ross’s first catch and the Chiefs limited use of the former Tiger.

box score will show a 6-yard reception for Justyn Ross, the first of his NFL career Everyone who's followed Ross' journey knows it's *so* much more than that. Incredible perseverance to get here pic.twitter.com/PmRbXMpedf — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 8, 2023

I was a little surprised that the #Chiefs didn't try to lean on Justyn Ross more last night. He didn't see his first target until the 4th quarter. Kadarius Toney saw more than double the snaps after no training camp and preseason action. . . 🔗👇 pic.twitter.com/ehB16NpqNi — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 8, 2023

Free Justyn Ross — Cameron Burnett (@Cdburnett7) September 8, 2023

Chiefs WRs I was down on Toney and Moore coming

into the season and it is hard to see either of them ever playing a big role in this offense Justyn Ross deserves more opportunities. He’s a big target and has great hands, we should see him getting more snaps in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/QkyJSwNMbR — Fantasy Front Office (@FFFrontOffice) September 8, 2023

Justyn Ross is the best receiver the Chiefs have and it's a joke he had one target which he caught I might add. — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) September 8, 2023

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes was 2/12 with 0 TD and 1 INT when targeting WRs in the 2nd half vs. the #Lions #ChiefsKingdom #NFL •Kadarius Toney: 0/4, INT

• Skyy Moore: 0/3

• Justin Watson: 0/2

• Rashee Rice: 0/1

• Richie James: 1/1

• Justyn Ross: 1/1 pic.twitter.com/6bBCtLf2gf — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 8, 2023

Skyy Moore had 45 snaps on offense.

Justyn Ross had 6. By looking at that, you’d expect Skyy to have more production than Ross but nope lol. It’s just week 1 – so not really overreacting based on one game but WR gotta pick themselves up and respond week 2. https://t.co/55UBiizfPz — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) September 8, 2023