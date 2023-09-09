Clemson defensive starter not dressed for today’s game

Football

September 9, 2023 12:40 pm

CLEMSON — The defensive back room for Clemson may be short-handed against Charleston Southern Saturday. During warmups, starting nickel back Andrew Mukuba was not in warm-up gear and holding a football on the field.

Mukuba is the Swiss Army knife of Wes Goodwin’s secondary, and he’s wearing his jersey without pads on the sideline. Mukuba dealt with nagging injuries in 2022, but his talent is undoubted if he stays healthy.

As availability comes out, it’ll be key to see if he’s officially unable to go for the Tigers.

