Clemson Extends Lead Early in Second Half

CLEMSON — Clemson’s offense opened the second half of Saturday’s game against Charleston Southern with another touchdown drive to extend the lead.

Running back Phil Mafah scored his second touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run at the 10:51 mark of the third quarter, giving the 25th-ranked Tigers a 31-17 lead.

Mafah’s run capped a five-play, 54-yard drive that took less than two minutes off the clock.

Shortly after the offensive score, the Tigers added a defensive score. Wade Woodaz reached the end zone on a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to further pad Clemson’s lead, making the score 38-17.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!