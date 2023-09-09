Clemson plays ugly first half...again

CLEMSON — Ugly. That’s all the first half was. The Clemson Tigers needed to come out in Death Valley and lay the law against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in the first half. Turns out they missed the memo, and it was a mirror to the Duke game with almost laughable mistakes.

Things didn’t get any better in the second quarter, but it’s a lead at the break if that’s any solace. All the thoughts from another messy first half for the Tigers leading 24-17.

-The one play that stuck the most was quarterback Cade Klubnik’s 67-yard pick six. He looked off multiple open receivers before pressure arrived, and he tried to throw it away. It wasn’t even close and ended in a gift for Leon Thomas. That just can’t happen, plain and simple. He’s still anxious on the field and it’s limiting what Garrett Riley can do with this offense.

-Late in the first quarter. Clemson had a fourth down at their own 29-yard line. Dabo Swinney elected to keep the offense on the field, and Klubnik lost the snap. It was recovered by Charleston Southern, and led to a touchdown on the next play.

-A 14-14 tie after the first quarter, the numbers told the story. The Tigers led the yardage 198-6. Yes, 198-6. The Buccaneers didn’t even have a first down, yet found themselves in a gridlock with Clemson. At the break, it’s a 265-42 advantage. Nothing tells the story more.

-Wide receiver Antonio Williams is who he needs to be for this offense. He’s been Klubnik’s most reliable connection and it’s important he has that with someone. Williams has five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns at the break. That said, the rest of the group desperately needs to step up.

-Wes Goodwin’s defense is flying around like they should against an FCS opponent. Sadly for them, they’ve been placed in awful spots, especially after Klubnik’s interception set them up with just one yard to defend. The best sign was defensive end Xavier Thomas making a sack, the first of the year for the Tigers.

-Special teams was an issue against Duke, and it showed its ugly head again. After a squib kick to start the game, the Buccaneers went for an onside kick and got it. That’s a lack of awareness, nothing else causes onside kicks in this day and age.

-It’s beyond concerning at this point to look even against Charleston Southern. The Tigers have to stop making mistakes, or they’re going to be considered a joke. Come out in the second half and get this taste out of your mouth.