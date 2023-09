CLEMSON – Clemson tied the game with Charleston Southern at 14-14 thanks to a one-yard Phil Mafah touchdown run.

The Clemson scoring drive was seven plays and covered 57 yards and took 2:16 off the clock. The Tigers tied the score with 14 seconds to go in the first quarter.

The key plays on the drive were an 11-yard Will Shipley run to the Charleston Southern 40 and an18-yard run by Mafah to the CSU five-yard line.