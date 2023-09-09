Clemson Turns Ugly First-Half into Pretty Win

CLEMSON —There have been some ugly wins through the years for Clemson Football, and Saturday’s 66-17 victory over Charleston Southern will be classified as such.

Granted, the 25th-ranked Tigers improved to 38-0 all-time against FCS opponents, but they did everything they could in the first half to break that streak.

A Cade Klubnik fumble set up a one-yard score for the Buccaneers, while he threw an ill-advised pass to the sideline that CSU’s Leon Thomas returned 67 yards for a touchdown. The two quick scores stunned everyone in Death Valley and gave the Buccaneers a 14-7 lead with 2:35 to play in the first quarter.

Clemson also failed to recover a CSU onside kick following the first touchdown.

The good news is the Tigers quicky recovered. Running back Phil Mafah scored on a one-yard touchdown with 14 seconds to play to tie things up and then Antonio Williams caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Klubnik to regain the lead early in the second quarter.

Clemson (1-1) never trailed again.

The Tigers got a 23-yard field goal from Robert Gunn with four seconds to play in the half for 24-17 lead and then scored 28 points in the third quarter to break the game open.

Mafah added a five-yard touchdown early in the third before Wade Woodaz took an interception 35 yards for a score 12 seconds later. Klubnik then threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins and later a 25-yard scoring pass to tight end Josh Sapp.

Klubnik finished the afternoon 28-of-37 for 315 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw touchdown passes of 10 and five yards to Antonio Williams.

THE TAKEAWAY

It was not pretty, but the Clemson offense did look better when it reached the red zone. The Tigers finished the game 4-for-5 in red zone chances – three touchdowns and a field goal. The one miss came on the game’s final drive when Clemson was just running the clock out.

IMPLICATIONS

Considering the Tigers won, and they won big, they should remain in the top 25, and the win does nothing, on either side, for their standing in the ACC.

MVP

Collins finished the game with seven catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came on a 69-yard catch-and-run from Klubnik in the third quarter. He was a foot out of bounds from having a 99-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, which would have been the longest in Clemson history.

TIDBITS

The back-to-back touchdowns by Mafah and Woodaz in the third quarter were 12 seconds apart. They are the quickest back-to-back touchdowns in Clemson history, breaking the previous mark of Derrick Hamilton catching back-to-back scoring passes from Charlie Whitehurst 14 seconds apart against Duke in 2003.

UP NEXT

Clemson will host Florida Atlantic next Saturday. Kick is set for 8 p.m.

