Clemson without two starters vs. Charleston Southern

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball in the home opener.

The Tigers will be without starting defensive back Andrew Mukuba and starting wide receiver Cole Turner. Clemson officially said both are day-to-day, so it’s not expected to be a long-term concern.

For now, the Tigers have to adjust to the absences against Charleston Southern Saturday.

